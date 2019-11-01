 Sweden drops Assange rape investigation | News | DW | 19.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sweden drops Assange rape investigation

Swedish prosecutors have said that though the accusations are "credible", there is not enough evidence to indict the Wikileaks founder. Assange's main concern now is fighting extradition to the United States.

Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they were dropping a probe against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who had been accused by two women of assaulting them in Stockholm in 2010.

Although officials said they believed the womens's claims to be "credible", they have now said that there does not appear to be enough evidence for an indictment. This follows a June decision by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained.

Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson wrote on Twitter that public conversation should now focus on the "the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses" to free speech.

Assange had consisently denied the allegations, claiming it was a ploy by Washington to get him extradited to the United States.

To evade an international arrest warrant, Assange sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. However, in April 2019 Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said that the 48-year-old Australian had violated the terms of his asylum and he was expelled from the embassy. He was then promptly arrested by British authorities.

Watch video 02:14

The case Assange: An exclusive interview with Ecuador’s Ambassador to the UK

Assange is currently serving a 50-week jail sentence in the UK for skipping bail. He is still fighting extradition to the USafter he has served this sentence, where he is wanted for violating the espionage act related to Wikileaks' publishing of classified documents.

His extradition hearing is set for February 2020.

es/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Swedish court rejects detention request for Julian Assange

The ruling complicates the process for Swedish prosecutors to request the WikiLeaks founder's extradition. Assange's lawyer has called it a "big victory" as his client tries to clear his name over rape accusations. (03.06.2019)  

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange arrested in London

Police have arrested the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, known for publishing classified government documents. The US has unsealed charges against Julian Assange, paving the way for his extradition to stand trial. (11.04.2019)  

Assange extradition hearing set for February 2020

The 47-year-old WikiLeaks founder faces charges in the United States under the Espionage Act. The UK must now determine whether he can be extradited to the US to stand trial. (14.06.2019)  

UK court sentences Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison

A court in London has sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breach of bail. Assange, who spent years holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy, also faces possible extradition to the US. (01.05.2019)  

WikiLeaks names new editor-in-chief as Julian Assange sits in Ecuadorian Embassy

Julian Assange has named Kristinn Hrafnsson as WikiLeaks' new editor-in-chief. Assange remains in the Ecuadorian embassy in London where for the last six months he has only been able to communicate with his lawyers. (27.09.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

The case Assange: An exclusive interview with Ecuador’s Ambassador to the UK  

Related content

Spanien Protest gegen geringe Strafe beim sexuellen Missbrauch in Barcelona

Spain: Court acquits men of gang-raping unconscious fourteen-year-old 01.11.2019

The judges said they couldn't convict the men of sexual assault — Spain's equivalent of rape — because the victim was in an "unconscious state." Women's rights groups have urged authorities to change the law immediately.

London Assange Auslieferungsverfahren verschoben

Spanish security firm spied on Julian Assange for CIA — report 27.09.2019

The London Ecuadorian Embassy's security firm has been accused of spying on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on behalf of the CIA. The report by newspaper El Pais triggered an investigation by Spain's National Court.

Spanien 15 Jahre Haft für fünf Männer nach Vergewaltigung in Pamplona

Spain: Pamplona 'Wolf Pack' rapists tried for separate sex abuse case in Cordoba 18.11.2019

Four men who were found guilty of raping a teenager at the San Fermin Festival have now been accused of a separate crime. The new trial began with the prosecution alleging the group sexually abused an unconscious woman.

Advertisement