Sweden charges US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault

A Swedish prosecutor has charged American rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and three members of his entourage were arrested on July 3 in connection with a fight that broke out in the center of Stockholm on June 30. One of them, the rapper's bodyguard, was later released.

Mayers has claimed he was acting in self-defense. His attorney, Slobodan Jovicic, has previously stated that he was confident Mayers would be acquitted and allowed to return to the United States if his case went to trial.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson filed charges against the artist and two others after "having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime ... despite claims of self-defense and provocation."

Assault carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison in Sweden. Mayers can be kept in custody until the trial, which must be held within the next two weeks.

Mayers, who was born in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem, burst onto the scene in 2011 with the release of his mixtape "Live. Love. A$AP." His 2013 debut album "Long. Live. A$AP." was certified platinum in 2016 after shipping 1 million units in the US.

The rapper was in Stockholm to perform at the Smash hip-hop festival, but his detention forced him to cancel the rest of his European tour. His next performance is scheduled for August 11 in the United States.

Campaigns for his release

Mayers' case has garnered international attention, with fans and fellow artists campaigning for his release.

An online petition called #JusticeForRocky has garnered 620,000 signatures and "Free A$AP Rocky ASAP" posters have been put up around Stockholm.

Several artists, including Sean "Diddy" combs, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Post Malone have voiced their support for Mayer. A rapper who goes by the moniker Tyler, the Creator has also said he would no longer perform in Sweden.

US President Donald Trump has commented on the case, saying he had spoken about it to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. He tweeted over the weekend that Lofven has assured him that Mayers would be "treated fairly."

