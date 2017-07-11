Sweden: 5 injured in Helsingborg violence

Several people were injured after a suspected shooting in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Monday night.

At least three injured people were taken to hospital after the incident in the southern Swedish city, and at least two others remained hurt at the scene, police said.

Several callers reported an ongoing argument with a possible shooting but the background to the altercation was not immediately clear.

Police later said that the case was being classified as attempted murder. Officers had brought in several people for questioning and seized various evidence but made no arrests.

Of the injured, "all five have stab or cut injuries," while one of them might also have been shot, police said in a press release.

Sweden is well-known for its gang crime, especially in the urban areas of the Scandinavian country.

