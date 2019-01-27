 ′Swastika′ ride shut down by German amusement park | News | DW | 20.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Swastika' ride shut down by German amusement park

An amusement park in southwestern Germany has had to shut down a new ride after people quickly noticed that it looked like a big spinning swastika. The "Adlerflug," German for "eagle's flight," will now be redesigned.

A screenshot of the Adlerflug amusement park ride at Tatzmania in Löffingen, Germany

A new ride at the "Tatzmania" amusement park in the Black Forest town of Löffingen in southwest Germany was shut down this week for a design flaw that has nothing to do with safety.

After a video of "Adlerflug" (German for eagle's flight) was posted online, people quickly pointed out that the ride's eagle-shaped cars are connected to the structure's axis at an angle that strongly resembles a swastika, the notorious symbol of Nazi Germany.

After a social media backlash, the owners of the amusement park decided to close the ride immediately and redesign it together with the Italian manufacturer. The rest of the park's attractions will continue normal operations. 

Rüdiger Braun, owner of the amusement park, said he was sorry about the ride's design.

Read more: Germany's confusing rules on swastikas and Nazi symbols

"First of all, I would like to emphasize that I would like to apologize with all form to all persons who feel disturbed and insulted by our design," Braun told the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Braun added that the ride would be redesigned with three spinning eagles, rather than four.

"Then we will have this problem under control," he said.

One Tatzmania patron said he through it was strange that no one noticed the ride's shape earlier.

"One wonders, of course, how one builds something like this; on the one hand because it still is a sensitive topic. On the other hand, it is only the engineering, and it just happens to look like that."

Another park visitor said that the ride didn't bother her. 

"I'm not bothered. Because I didn't even notice that it looked like swastikas. And the children, they think nothing of it."

wmr/rc (dpa,EBU)

DW recommends

Germany's confusing rules on swastikas and Nazi symbols

Illegally displaying Nazi symbols in Germany can be punished by three years in jail. The ban broadly exempts art, but which works are allowed to show swastikas, SS sig runes and such is often more a matter of the medium. (14.08.2018)  

Related content

Thailand Band BNK48

Thai singer apologizes for Nazi flag costume 27.01.2019

A member of the Thai girl group BNK48 has given a tearful apology on stage after wearing a costume bearing the Nazi swastika. The gaffe occurred ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Uruguay 2006 | Monument Admiral Graf Spee in Montevideo

Uruguay: Nazi eagle from German warship wreck must be sold, court rules 21.06.2019

The Admiral Graf Spee preyed on merchant ships in the South Atlantic before being damaged and scuttled. A huge Nazi eagle recovered from the ship has been the source of controversy.

Ausstellung Christbaumschmuck im Deutschen Historischen Museum in Belin

From baubles to swastikas: Christmas tree ornaments across three centuries 03.12.2018

For the first time, Berlin's German Historical Museum is showcasing Christmas tree decorations over the centuries. From traditional glass baubles to Nazi emblems, some of the festive adornments will surprise.

Advertisement