Cocoa farming in Ghana

Nature and EnvironmentGhanaCocoa farming in GhanaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGhanaRichard Ocloo | Gerlind Vollmer2 hours ago2 hours agoGhana is the second largest cocoa exporter in the world. Old plantations, dying trees and increased droughts have made life difficult for the country's cocoa planters. A Dutch NGO is helping them to develop sustainable farming methods.https://p.dw.com/p/4LKBDAdvertisement