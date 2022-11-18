  1. Skip to content
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) poses for a photo in front of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) prior to its test launch at Pyongyang International Airport
The launch on Friday comes a day after North Korea started testing ballistic missilesImage: YNA/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsNorth Korea

Suspected North Korean ICBM still 'flying' — Japan

38 minutes ago

The launch comes a day after North Korea started testing ballistic missiles. The hermit country has warned it will carry out more such actions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jiff

A suspected intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea is "currently flying" and may fall into Japan's economic waters, Tokyo's defense ministry said on Friday.

"North Korea launched an ICBM-class ballistic missile from near the western coast of the Korean Peninsula at around 10:14 am (1.14 am GMT) today. Details are being analysed, but the fired ballistic missile is currently flying and may fall into the Sea of Japan within Japan's exclusive economic zone," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, South Korea's military said on Friday the North Korea had fired 'a presumed' Intercontinental ballistic missile,

The launch on Friday comes a day after North Korea started testing ballistic missiles. Pyongyang has warned it will carry out further such actions, sparking worries that a nuclear test may occur soon.

ss/aw (AP, AFP)

Members of the a Dutch court observe the reconstruction of crashed flight MH17 as part of a trial in May 2021

MH17 trial: 3 suspects convicted over role in 2014 crash

Law and Justice12 hours ago
