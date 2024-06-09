Suspected IS supporter arrested at Cologne airport

The suspect allegedly supported an offshoot of the Islamic State. He also reportedly unsuccessfully applied to work at Euro 2024-related events.

A suspected supporter of the Islamic State (IS) was arrested a week before the start of the UEFA European football championship in Germany, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Karlsruhe authority, the suspect was arrested at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Friday.

Investigators say the man, who has shared German-Moroccan-Polish nationality, transferred money in September 2023 to an account belonging to an offshoot of IS terror group, the Islamic State Khorasan Province, in 2023.

According to the German press agency dpa, the man also applied to work as a steward and security staff for for so-called side events outside the football stadiums during the Euros, but was unsuccessful.

What are the allegations?

The suspect was brought before the investigating judge, who ordered pre-trial detention.

He is being investigated on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization abroad and of violating the Foreign Trade and Payments Act.

The man is said to have transferred almost $1,700 (€1,572) via a cryptocurrency exchange to the terrorist group Islamic State Province of Khorasan (ISPK).

During a search of his house, investigators seized cell phones, data carriers, computers, and "suspicious recordings."

The upcoming UEFA European football championship, known as Euro 2024, will be held in 10 different German cities.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the country was preparing for "all conceivable dangers."

She cited threats such as terrorism and soccer hooliganism.

An estimated 2.7 million football fans are expected at stadiums and up to 12 million at public viewing events.

km/lo (dpa, AFP)