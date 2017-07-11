Suspect, police officer dead in attack at US Capitol

A man rammed a vehicle into two police officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol in Washington DC on Friday before being shot dead by authorities, The Associated Press reported.

The drama took place close to where armed insurrectionists stormed the complex housing the US Congress on January 6.

How the attack unfolded

US Capitol police said a vehicle rammed into two police officers protecting the complex and crashed into a barrier at the Capitol.

They added that the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran towards the officers brandishing a knife.

The driver was then shot by police and died later in hospital.

Both officers were also taken to hospital, where one also died.

US National Guard troops began patroling streets surrounding the Capitol following the attack

Capitol placed in lockdown

Reuters reported that dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, had raced toward the Capitol building and that the complex had been placed in lockdown.

Video posted online showed a blue sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier near the Capitol complex, and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle.

The incident occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol, which is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays.

Congress is currently on recess for the Easter holiday.

US President Joe Biden is also not in DC at the moment.

No information was immediately available on the identity of the attacker or his motivation.

Robert Contee, chief of the DC police department, told a news conference later that there was no longer an ongoing threat and the attack was not believed to be related to terrorism.

All roads leading to the US Capitol complex were blocked by police or police officers

Security still tight

The US is still reeling from theUS Capitol riot, which took place as Congress was voting to certify Biden's presidential win.

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling complex after the attack by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the assault inspired by Trump's groundless claims that he had lost the November presidential election due to massive fraud.

Since then security officials have said there is an ongoing threat from extreme-right groups and Trump supporters.

