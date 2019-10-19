 Suspect package at Whitehall in London: Police clear area | News | DW | 18.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Suspect package at Whitehall in London: Police clear area

London police say they have removed a suspicious package from the Whitehall area of the English capital. A road near Parliament was closed while the mysterious object was removed.

England, London: Houses of Parliament (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

London's Metropolitan Police closed a road near Parliament in the Whitehall district on Friday while investigating and removing a suspicious package.

Read more: 200 climate protesters arrested in UK 'Extinction Rebellion' rally

"Specialist officers are in attendance and the vicinity is cordoned off while officers access the package," the Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter.

Police later announced that the situation appeared to be back to normal.

The Reuters news agency and people at the scene also reported a person climbing up scaffolding near the base of the Big Ben tower at Parliament, but did not immediately link the ascent to the package. Nevertheless, police took the man into custody.

The Whitehall street in the Westminster district is seen as the base of the British government and is lined with several different ministries. The name Whitehall is also used to refer colloquially to the British civil service.

mkg/msh (Reuters)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

EU leaders react to Theresa May's resignation

Respect was the predominant tone among European leaders following UK Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation. But they warned that her successor will have to provide "rapid clarification" on Brexit. (24.05.2019)  

Over 200 climate protesters arrested in UK 'Extinction Rebellion' rally

Police said demonstrators had caused "serious disruptions to public transport, local businesses and Londoners." Activists blocked bridges and major road junctions, demanding the government declare a climate emergency. (16.04.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Premierminister von Großbritannien, gibt im Unterhaus eine Erklärung ab

British MPs approve delay to Brexit deal decision 19.10.2019

The vote on the Brexit deal has been postponed as the UK Parliament effectively forced PM Boris Johnson to request yet another extension from the EU. Johnson is expected to write to the EU's Donald Tusk within hours.

Supreme Court Anhörung Brexit London Boris Johnson

UK lawmakers get back to work after bombshell ruling 25.09.2019

The House of Commons has reconvened after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament. Johnson hurried back to London from New York amid calls for his resignation.

Supreme Court Anhörung Brexit London Boris Johnson

UK Supreme Court: Prorogation of Parliament was unlawful 24.09.2019

Britain's highest court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful. John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, said Parliament must "reconvene without delay."

Advertisement