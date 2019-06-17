Suspect in German politician's murder confesses

Suspect Stephan E. has admitted to Walter Lübcke's killing, members of Germany's parliament told multiple news agencies on Wednesday morning.

Lübcke was found with a gunshot wound to the head in early in June.

The 65-year-old was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and led a regional government office in the city of Kassel. He was known for his pro-migrant views.

Authorities concluded that the killing was motivated by right-wing extremism. Stephan E. was arrested after police found DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

The 45-year-old suspect allegedly has links to the militant neo-Nazi group Combat 18 and has previously been convicted over attacks against minorities.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town of Wolfhagen on Saturday for a vigil honoring Lübcke's life.

Editor's note: Our initial version of this story incorrectly stated that the suspect confessed as his trial began. The trial is yet to start. He has handed a confession to investigators.

