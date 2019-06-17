Suspect in German politician's murder confesses

Suspect Stephan E. has admitted to Walter Lübcke's killing, members of Germany's parliament told multiple news agencies on Wednesday morning.

Lübcke was found with a gunshot wound to the head in early in June.

The 65-year-old was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and led a regional government office in the city of Kassel. He had previously received death threats after defending asylum seekers' rights.

News magazine Der Spiegel reported that Stephan E. said he had been specifically motivated by remarks made by Lübcke during a townhall meeting in October 2015. Facing hecklers from an anti-immigrant movement, Lübcke said, "It is worth living in our country. Here you must stand up for values, and whoever doesn't stand up for these values can leave this country any time if they don't agree with them."

In the weeks following the murder, authorities concluded that the killing was motivated by right-wing extremism. They arrested Stephan E. after finding DNA evidence that linked him to the crime.

Citing Federal Prosecutor General Peter Frank, German parliamentarians said the 45-year-old had confessed on Tuesday and claimed to have acted alone.

E. allegedly has ties to the militant neo-Nazi group Combat 18 and has previously been convicted over attacks against minorities.

Hundreds of people gathered in Lübcke's home town of Wolfhagen on Saturday for a vigil honoring his life. Around 2,000 people also joined a protest against right-wing violence in Kassel and other German cities over the weekend.

Editor's note: Our initial version of this story incorrectly stated that the suspect confessed as his trial began. The trial is yet to start. He has handed a confession to investigators.

More to follow...

nm/msh (AFP, dpa)