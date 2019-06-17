 Suspect in German politician′s murder confesses as trial starts | News | DW | 26.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Suspect in German politician's murder confesses as trial starts

The suspect, identified as Stephan E., in the murder of a local German politician has reportedly confessed at the trial's opening. The chief prosecutor briefed parliament's interior affairs committee on the case.

Deutschland | Gedenken an Walter Lübcke auf dem Hessentag (picture-alliance/dpa/Y. Walsdorf)

Members of the Bundestag's interior affairs committee told multiple German news agencies on Wednesday morning that Attorney General Peter Frank briefed them on Stephan E.'s confession. 

Walter Lübcke was found with a gunshot wound to the head in early in June. 

The 65-year-old was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and led a regional government office in the city of Kassel.

Authorities concluded that the killing was motivated by right-wing extremism.  

More to follow... 

Related content

Deutschland Trauerfeier für Walter Lübcke, Kasseler Regierungspräsident

Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism 17.06.2019

A suspected neo-Nazi's arrest in the German politician's murder case has focused concerns on far-right terrorism. A member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, he supported her pro-migration stance.

Walter Lübcke ist tot

Opinion: German politician's murder is an attack on democracy 18.06.2019

Politician Walter Lübcke may have been murdered by a right-wing extremist. If that turns out to be the case, the killer was targeting the heart of Germany's democratic system, says DW's Marcel Fürstenau.

Deutschland Symbolbild AfD

Merkel's CDU plans tough consequences for far-right AfD cooperation 24.06.2019

The center-right will take a tough stance against any members who suggest a coalition with the nationalist AfD. The CDU called the AfD a party that "tolerates anti-Semitism and racism" and far-right extremism.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  