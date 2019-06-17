Suspect in German politician's murder confesses as trial starts

Members of the Bundestag's interior affairs committee told multiple German news agencies on Wednesday morning that Attorney General Peter Frank briefed them on Stephan E.'s confession.

Walter Lübcke was found with a gunshot wound to the head in early in June.

The 65-year-old was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and led a regional government office in the city of Kassel.

Authorities concluded that the killing was motivated by right-wing extremism.

