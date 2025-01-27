Survivors mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

01/27/2025 January 27, 2025 Survivors give harrowing accounts of Auschwitz suffering

Ahead of the commemoration at the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp, survivors have spoken about their experiences at the hands of their tormentors.

Around a million Jews, along with hundreds of thousands of other people, were killed or died under the atrocious conditions in the camp from 1940 until it was liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945.

"When I arrived in Auschwitz and got off the train, I saw the pits where human corpses were burned because the crematoria could not keep up," Janina Iwanska, a 94-year-old Warsaw-born retired pharmacist, told the French AFP news agency earlier this month.

Iwanska, who is to speak at a ceremony commemorating the liberation of the camp on Monday, warned about threatening current developments in the world.

"I won't live much longer. But when I look at the youth and the little ones ... what will their future be? I see it as bleak," she said, citing "hatred" and divisions in modern society and predicting another war.

Retired sociologist Teresa Regula arrived in Auschwitz as a 16-year-old.

"They shaved us down to bare skin, and it was a scorching hot day, August 4 ... That was the first authentic pain I felt," Regula, now 96 and living in Krakow, said in comments carried by the Reuters news agency.

"When I returned [from the camp], I thought 'I'm never going to have children — ever. If they had to go through even a fraction of what I went through, I didn't want that," she said.

Hungarian survivor Susan Pollack, 94, who was sent to Auschwitz when she was 13, said she, her mother and brother were transported by cattle cart.

On arrival, her mother was murdered in the gas chambers while she was chosen to work, she said.

She said the Nazis shaved her hair and took her clothes, while the officers would select "who is to live, who is to die" by looking at their naked bodies.

"I became speechless, I couldn't express myself, I couldn't talk. I was frozen with fear," she said.

Pollack was later sent to work as a slave laborer in an armaments factory in Guben, Germany, before ending up in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. The camp was liberated by the British army on April 15, 1945, saving her life.