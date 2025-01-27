Survivors mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Survivors mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberationJanuary 27, 2025
- Some 50 former inmates of the concentration camp are expected to attend a ceremony at the site in southern Poland.
- The ceremony will also be attended by numerous dignitaries, including the German chancellor and president.
- There will be no speeches by politicians at the ceremony, with the focus on the voices of the few remaining survivors of the camp.
- Former inmates are expected to lay flowers at the camp's Wall of Death in the morning, with the main commemoration to begin at 1500 GMT in a tent built over the gate to the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp.
This is a summary of events surrounding the commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp 80 years ago.
Poland's Tusk slams AfD slogans ahead of commemoration
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized slogans heard at a rally of the far-right AfD party in Germany over the weekend, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
The slogans "sounded all too familiar and ominous. Especially only hours before the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz," Tusk, the former head of the EU Council, wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday.
Tusk said he was referring to "the words we heard from the main actors of the AfD rally about 'Great Germany' and 'the need to forget German guilt for Nazi crimes.'"
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded on his election campaign account on X by writing: "I couldn't agree more, dear Donald."
The rally by the anti-immigration AfD on Saturday comes ahead of the German federal election on February 23. Opinion polls showing the party with around 20% voter support, in second place to the conservative Christian Democrats, at 30%.
However, the party is unlikely to enter government, as all parties have so far ruled out a formal coalition.
Poland divided on pledge not to arrest Netanyahu
Earlier this month, the Polish government pledged not to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he attended Monday's Auschwitz commemoration ceremony.
One of the first prominent critics of the government's decision was a respected Polish judge, Piotr Hofmanski, a former International Criminal Court (ICC) president.
Hofmanski underlined Poland's unconditional obligation under international law to execute the warrant. However, he stressed that the Polish authorities have not so far broken the law and would do so only if Netanyahu set foot on Polish soil but was not arrested.
The resolution pledging not to arrest him was also met with widespread opposition across the Polish political spectrum. Journalists, experts, bloggers, political commentators, judicial authorities and the opposition — from the far left to the far right — condemned the decision, albeit for different reasons.
Poland promises not to arrest Netanyahu on ICC warrant
As world leaders, Holocaust survivors and others visit Poland, one prominent name will be missing from the official ceremony: that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The prime minister had not planned to take part in the ceremony in the first place, according to Israeli media, but that did not prevent some observers from thinking he would refrain from setting foot on Polish soil for legal reasons, based on reports in Poland.
This resulted in the Polish government announcing that it would allow Netanyahu — and, indeed, any other Israeli official — to visit the country for the anniversary without being arrested, triggering protests against the decision.
Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch is now expected to represent his country at the event.
Auschwitz the scene of 'unimaginable crimes against innocent people'
The Auschwitz concentration camp has become a symbol of the worst horrors humankind is capable of perpetrating.
DW's Christoph Strack wrote an article describing conditions at the camp and the atrocities committed there by the Nazis, with heartbreaking accounts from survivors.
Berlin held ceremony on Thursday
Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial takes visitors into darkest chapter of German history
The Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp was established in German-occupied Poland. At least 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered there by the Nazi regime.
The Soviet Army liberated the camp on January 27, 1945.
In this video, DW asks visitors how they felt at the site: