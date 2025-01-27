Survivors mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

01/27/2025 January 27, 2025 Poland's Tusk slams AfD slogans ahead of commemoration

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized slogans heard at a rally of the far-right AfD party in Germany over the weekend, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The slogans "sounded all too familiar and ominous. Especially only hours before the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz," Tusk, the former head of the EU Council, wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday.

Tusk said he was referring to "the words we heard from the main actors of the AfD rally about 'Great Germany' and 'the need to forget German guilt for Nazi crimes.'"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded on his election campaign account on X by writing: "I couldn't agree more, dear Donald."

The rally by the anti-immigration AfD on Saturday comes ahead of the German federal election on February 23. Opinion polls showing the party with around 20% voter support, in second place to the conservative Christian Democrats, at 30%.

However, the party is unlikely to enter government, as all parties have so far ruled out a formal coalition.