ConflictsUkraine

Surviving war and winter in Ukraine without electricity

December 24, 2022

Millions are struggling after Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid. Authorities have set up "invincibility centers" for people to charge their phones and warm up. In the dead of the winter, Ukrainians are being forced to adapt to the new normal.

