Survey: Which mountain would you like to climb?

Most mountain tops are only climbable by professional mountain climbers. However, trains go up some mountains! One such example is the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps. Which mountain top would you like to go to?
The mountain is calling! Many people worldwide take to the mountain tops in their free time, however, many mountains can only be scaled by professional mountain climbers. Things are a little different though at the “Jungfrau” mountain in the Swiss Alps: A train goes up this mountain! At 3,454 meters above sea level, the train station on the Jungfraujoch is the highest in Europe.
Now we want to know from you: Which mountain you would like to climb? We will be giving away a copy of our new book “111 extreme places in Europe that you shouldn’t miss” to one participant.
The mountain I would like to visit is:
The closing date is the 9th of April 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!
The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.