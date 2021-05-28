Survey: Which is your favorite museum?

The Pinault Collection has a new home - and France’s capital has a new contemporary art museum. The former commodities exchange in Paris stood empty for years. Now the billionaire and art collector François Pinault, a known name in the art world, has had the former Bourse de Commerce converted into a private museum. He commissioned the Japanese architect Tadao Andō to redesign and restore the 18th-century circular building, which is a listed as a historical monument. The Pinault collection comprises around 10,000 works by 350 different artists, from 1960 to the present day.

