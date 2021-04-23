 Survey: Which is your favorite airport in the world? | Lifestyle | DW | 23.04.2021

Lifestyle

Survey: Which is your favorite airport in the world?

The airport on the small Scottish island of Barra is unique: Here, airliners take off and land directly on the beach. This is only possible at low tide. Which airport do you like in particular?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblings-Flughafen Buch englisch


Watch video 04:57

Europe to the Maxx: an Airport on the Beach

At Barra Airport there are around 1,400 take-offs and landings per year, all of which are extraordinary. This is because the beach is the runway. Only a few posts in the sand help the pilots orientate themselves. During high tide the three runways are completely covered by the waters of the North Atlantic. As soon as the tide goes out, tourists and plane spotters wait to take the perfect photo: The moment when a small propeller plane lands on the still wet sand.

Now we want to know from you: Which airport do you like in particular? We are looking forward to your answers. We will be giving away a copy of our new Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss".

My favorite airport is: ...

The closing date is the 30th of April 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

