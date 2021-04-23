Survey: Which is your favorite airport in the world?





At Barra Airport there are around 1,400 take-offs and landings per year, all of which are extraordinary. This is because the beach is the runway. Only a few posts in the sand help the pilots orientate themselves. During high tide the three runways are completely covered by the waters of the North Atlantic. As soon as the tide goes out, tourists and plane spotters wait to take the perfect photo: The moment when a small propeller plane lands on the still wet sand.



