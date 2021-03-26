 Survey: Which glacier impresses you in particular? | Lifestyle | DW | 26.03.2021

Lifestyle

Survey: Which glacier impresses you in particular?

Glaciers are ice giants and are the world's largest fresh water repositories. The Lambert Glacier in the Antarctic, the Jakobshavn Glacier in Greenland, and the Vatnajokull in Iceland: Which one fascinates you the most?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Gletscher englisch

Glaciers are thousands of years old, and their movements form entire landscapes. They also cover around ten percent of the Earth's surface. However, climate change and rising temperatures are causing these giants to melt. And this in turn makes sea levels rise. 

Ice is what gave Iceland its name, and the Vatnajokull Glacier provides about 3,000 million tonnes of the substance. It is the glacier with the largest volume in Europe. The Jakobshavn Glacier in Greenland is the "quickest" glacier in the world. Every day it moves forwards by up to 35 meters. Every year around 35 billion tons of icebergs are released in a process called ice calving, in which ice chunks break away from the glacier. The Southern Patagonian Ice Field is the southern hemisphere’s largest glacial area away from the Antarctic.

Now we would like to know from you: Which glacier impresses you the most? We will be giving away a copy of our new book "111 extreme places in Europe that you shouldn't miss" to one participant.
 
Jakobshavn Glacier in Greenland
Lambert Glacier in the Antarctic
Vatnajokull in Iceland
Southern Patagonian Ice Field in the Andes
Malaspina Glacier in Alaska
Bezengi Glacier in the Caucuses
Jostedal Glacier in Norway
another option: ...
 
 The closing date is the 2nd of April 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!

