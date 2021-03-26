Survey: Which glacier impresses you in particular?

Glaciers are thousands of years old, and their movements form entire landscapes. They also cover around ten percent of the Earth's surface. However, climate change and rising temperatures are causing these giants to melt. And this in turn makes sea levels rise.

Ice is what gave Iceland its name, and the Vatnajokull Glacier provides about 3,000 million tonnes of the substance. It is the glacier with the largest volume in Europe. The Jakobshavn Glacier in Greenland is the "quickest" glacier in the world. Every day it moves forwards by up to 35 meters. Every year around 35 billion tons of icebergs are released in a process called ice calving, in which ice chunks break away from the glacier. The Southern Patagonian Ice Field is the southern hemisphere’s largest glacial area away from the Antarctic.

