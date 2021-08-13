Survey: What’s your favorite pizza?

Italian pizza has a rich history that reaches as far back as the 18th century. Today’s best-known recipe with yeast dough, tomato sauce and cheese likely originated in Naples. In the late 19th century, Italian emigrants brought pizza to the USA. In the 20th century, they went on to introduce their tasty recipe throughout Europe, and then the whole world! At restaurants, pizza is ordinarily prepared fresh by a pizza baker. But in Paris, the first pizza robots are taking over. At the Pazzi restaurant, the robot “Pizzaiolo” can independently take orders via smartphone, and will prepare, cut and serve your pizza in a box. The smart baker can make up to 80 pizzas in an hour. How does it taste? And is this serious competition for traditional pizza bakers? Euromaxx went to Paris to get a closer look at this fully automated pizzeria.

And now we want to hear from you: What’s your favorite kind of pizza? We are looking forward to your response. With a little luck, you might win a DW backpack with contents in our exclusive DW design.

My favorite pizza is:



Entry deadline is 17 August 2021, at 12 UTC. Our decisions are final. Good luck!