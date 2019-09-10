 Survey: What is your favorite means of transport? | Lifestyle | DW | 13.09.2019

Lifestyle

Survey: What is your favorite means of transport?

The most popular means of transport in the world is the car. But there are also other ways to get around – like by bicycle, boat or plane or more unusually by skateboard, soapbox or rickshaw.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 38

The International Motor Show in Frankfurt am Main, the IAA is featuring Heritage World, where classic cars will be on display, for the first time this year. Of course, the old automobiles don’t have modern air conditioning. Now the trend towards electric cars has also reached the world of the classics. But retrofitting an expensive classic car could reduce its value. Are classic cars with electric drive units still classic cars? Euromaxx has looked into this question and asked collectors and experts about it.

We want to know from you: Which means of transport do you prefer? Is it also the car, the train or rather the bicycle? Or have you already switched to an electric scooter? We are looking forward to your answers.

My favorite mean of transport is...

As a thank-you, we will be raffling an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch amongst all participants.  The closing date for entries is 13 September 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck.

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

