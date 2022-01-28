Survey: What is your favorite cake?

Seven paperthin biscuit bases filled with chocolate buttercream: the Prinzregentorte, named after the Prince Regent Luitpold of Bavaria, is part of Barvarian tradition. In the history books he is called the Prince Regent, a title that hadn’t existed before in Bavaria. In 1886 he became Regent for his nephew King Ludwig II, taking over the government responsibilities. In that same year a Munich confectioner, Heinrich Georg Erbshaeuser, presented Luitpold with a special 65th birthday present – the Prinzregentorte, created in his honor.

Now we want to know from you: what cakes taste best to you?

Black Forest Gateau

Chocolate Cake

New York Cheesecake

Fruit cake

Another cake

