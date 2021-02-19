 Survey: Are you religious? | Lifestyle | DW | 19.02.2021

Lifestyle

Survey: Are you religious?

Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism are the largest world religions. Across the world, several thousand religious communities can be found. Are you religious? And if so, what religion do you belong to?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Religionen

Religions and religious communities play an important part in cultural practices and history almost everywhere in the world. Historic sites across the globe are testament to how influential religion was in shaping the world. Like in Erfurt, where monuments were found that can be traced back to Judaism as practiced in the Middle Ages. Many tourists come to Erfurt to visit Europe’s oldest Synagogue, the medieval Mikwe (a bath used for rituals) and the Erfurt Treasure, which belonged to the Jewish community and was hid in the city in 1349. 

We would like to know: Are you religious? And if so, what religion do you belong to? We look forward to hearing from you. With some luck, you could win a backpack containing goodies exclusively designed for DW.

I belong to the following/no religion:

- Christianity
- Islam
- Hinduism
- Buddhism
- Judaism
- Taoism
- A different religion
- No religion

The deadline for entries is February 26, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

