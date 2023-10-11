Surgeons perform world's first human eye transplant

ScienceUnited States of AmericaSurgeons perform world's first human eye transplantTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceUnited States of America11/10/2023November 10, 2023Surgeons in New York have performed the first ever transplant of an entire human eye. In surgery that took 21 hours, they restored large parts of a patient's face and reconnected a donor eye. The patient had accidentally touched a live wire in 2021.https://p.dw.com/p/4YfIjAdvertisement