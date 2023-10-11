  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
ScienceUnited States of America

Surgeons perform world's first human eye transplant

November 10, 2023

Surgeons in New York have performed the first ever transplant of an entire human eye. In surgery that took 21 hours, they restored large parts of a patient's face and reconnected a donor eye. The patient had accidentally touched a live wire in 2021.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YfIj