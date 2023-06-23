Surf's up on the Amazon
In Brazil's Amazon River delta, locals ride giant tidal waves with surfers from around the world at the annual Pororoca Surf Festival.
Where the river meets the sea
Pororoca is what the indigenous people of the Amazon River delta call the tidal bore that briefly reverses the flow of the river twice a day. Depending on location and season, it can reach up to 4 meters (13.2 feet) high. In the Tupi language, the word "pororoca" describes a “big roar."
An enormous upstream force
A thunderous noise announces the arrival of the tidal wave, which is particularly wild and impressive in the spring, when the Amazon’s water level is low. The flow is particularly strong at new and full moon phases, when water masses take on enormous force, pushing hundreds of kilometers upstream and flooding the shore regions.
Alone in the wild surf
The phenomenon at the Amazon delta attracts adventurous surfers, who can ride the tidal wave for miles upstream at high tide, when the Atlantic Ocean pushes into the delta, spectacularly reversing the Amazon's direction of flow. At low tide, the river flows back into the sea, pushing back the salty seawater.
The 'endless wave'
Global surfers discovered the wave in the late 1990s. Since then, the most fearless among them gather at the Amazon River delta, especially in spring, to experience what is known as the "endless wave." While ocean surfing is measured in seconds, the Amazon wave offers the chance for experienced surfers to ride its crest for up to 40 minutes.
Waiting for the wave
At the quay of Chaves, on the Canal do Perigoso, or the "Dangerous Channel," surfers from all over the world prepare to ride the river during the festival, hosted annually in various towns in the area. The canal is one of many river arms in the delta around the Marajo archipelago in the Brazilian state of Para, where river surfers find particularly good conditions for accessing the tidal bore.
A ritual for protection
The festival is more than just a sporting event: It's also an encounter with Indigenous traditions. Pororoca surfers paint their bodies for the Auera Auara ritual, a symbolic ceremony that addresses the gods with a request for protection from the forces of nature.
Getting stoked for the waves
At sunset, surfers gather around a campfire and sing themselves into a kind of trance, which is supposed to connect them with the energy of the Pororoca. The ritual prepares them to conquer the huge waves the next morning.