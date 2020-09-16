 Surface ozone increase threatens global food crops | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 16.09.2020

Environment

Surface ozone increase threatens global food crops

Basic food crops for millions of people worldwide are endangered because of surging ground-level ozone concentration. Indian farms are among those most at risk. Scientists are now racing to make plants more resistant.

An Indian woman looks through the Basmati field, a small boy in tow

The alarming discovery of an increasing hole in the planet's ozone layer in 1985 led to a global ban on the production of CFCs, halons, and other ozone-depleting chemicals. As a result, the protective cocoon of gas that shields the earth from harmful solar radiation is now on the mend. Last year, NASA announced that the hole in the ozone layer was much smaller than when first discovered.

Read more: Healing the ozone layer: A ray of hope for planet Earth?

But while the ozone present in the upper atmosphere works as a natural sunscreen blocking harmful ultraviolet rays, high ozone concentration on the ground is toxic for people's health, and damages vegetation and ecosystems.

Ozone is a key component of smog. It is created by a chemical reaction between nitrogen oxide and pollutants emitted by cars and power plants in the presence of ultraviolet sunlight. Recent findings by the Royal Society, the UK's academy of sciences, suggest ground-level ozone has increased by about two parts per billion (ppb) each decade since the 1980s. What's more, ozone levels have breached safety thresholds in many regions around the world, and have been linked to severe vegetation damage globally.

"These effects of ozone are also comparable to other stresses such as pests and diseases in plants, heat, and aridity," explained Ane Vollsnes, a researcher at the University of Oslo, citing a study that shows ozone has the most damaging impact on plants compared to other factors.

A 2017 study found that future warming and unmitigated ozone pollution in the US, could cause a decline of 13% in wheat crops, 28% in soybean yield, and 43% in maize by 2050 as compared to 2000.

Surface ozone a concern in Arctic region

Researchers with clover plants in a lab

Frode Stordal and Ane Vollsnes in Norway are researching how plants are damaged by ozone

A clover plant showing dead tissues as the effects of an ozone experiment

This clover plant is showing dead tissue after 9 hours of exposure to ozone

Around the world, scientists are trying to understand the correlation between ground-level ozone and damage to vegetation.

The ozone concentration rises when it's sunny. That has led to big problems in countries like Norway and arctic regions that experience many hours of sunlight in summer.

Read more: Climate change already affecting German farmers

Ane Vollsnes and Frode Strodal at the University of Oslo have been tracing how ground-level ozone pollution affects plants, depending on how much sun they get. For their study, they exposed clover plants to ozone for three six-hour periods in their lab.

"In our experiments, the clovers were exposed to 70 ppb of ozone. In Europe, 70 ppb often occurs during the daytime in some regions, and this is not considered a very high level," Vollsnes told DW.

They found that after a few hours, black spots started to appear on the clovers' leaves, indicating dead tissue. Even this brief exposure was enough to damage the plants by blocking their tiny pores called stomata, which help them breathe.

Health effects of 'bad ozone'

In contrast to oxygen's two atoms (O2), which are essential for the existence of life, the three atoms of oxygen (O3) that make up ozone can suffocate plants and animals when inhaled. In humans, it can damage lung tissue.

Ozone tends to block the small holes called alveoli in the lungs, aggravating respiratory problems such as shortness of breath, asthma attacks, and coughing. Long-term exposure to ozone is linked to permanent health issues, such as abnormal lung development in children.

Some of the highest levels of surface ozone in the world have been found in parts of the western US, Norway, northwestern India, China, and Pakistan. That also means that crops in these regions are particularly at risk.

A doctor checking a child with a stethoscope

Asthma patients and children are particularly at risk from ozone pollution

Ozone in India killing crops that could feed 94 million

India faces a distinct challenge to curb ozone-causing pollution as hot weather speeds up the chemical reactions that create ozone near the surface. The country is estimated to have suffered massive vegetation loss over the last two decades, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

"Our estimates show the highest annual loss of wheat of about 9 million tons in northern India, one of the most polluted regions in India, and about 2.6 million tons of rice in the eastern region," Shyam Lal Gupta, one of the lead authors, told DW.

Read more: Europe's hot summer weather could worsen the effects of COVID-19

Similar recent studies by major institutes like the University of Oslo, the Indian Institute of Meteorology and UK Centre of Ecology and Hydrology indicate that crops in India face the impacts of ozone every winter whenever smog levels increase.

That has led to a loss of two-thirds of the annual harvest in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. However, Gupta adds that more research needs to be done to show "long-term trends in surface ozone over the Indian region."

An Indian farmer in the local farms of Andhra Pradesh

Agriculture employs more than 50% of the Indian population

A man holds up his hand to reveal several grains of brown rice

Basmati rice is one of the main export items of India

Ozone mitigation

According to Vollsnes, India and China will likely bear the brunt of ozone's damaging impact on food production.

"This is where population growth is the greatest, and the standard of living is increasing the most," Vollsnes told DW. "This is happening at the same time as the need for food is increasing."

The number of vehicles in India has nearly tripled in the past decade, with 130 million cars in 2013 compared to 50 million in 2003, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. 

Nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted from such vehicles create the ideal conditions for ozone to accumulate on the ground as temperatures rise due to global warming.

A thick layer of smog envelops India's capital, Delhi

A busy road in the middle of the day is caught in a haze in the smoggy India capital, Delhi

Read more: Europe boils in record-setting heat wave

That's why researchers like Shyam Lal Gupta are calling for new solutions.

"We have suggested that if the winter cropping season is shifted a bit earlier, when ozone levels are lower, it will have a positive effect on saving the crops," he said, but adds it might be difficult the monsoon rains begin, as they can spoil crops that need dry conditions to grow — like wheat.

"The other suggestion is to produce a new variety of wheat and rice or of other crops, which will have lower damaging effects due to ozone," Gupta said.

In a 2019 paper published in Nature Communications, researchers at the University of California reported they had successfully prepared plants capable of surviving in different temperature, For instance, arabidopsis, a model plant, can grow at different times of the year as the season changes.

Read more: How a farming project in Nepal is smashing caste bigotry

This could potentially minimize ozone impacts on crop yields by helping plants grow all year round and avoid smog. It would be even more effective to reduce the levels of toxic surface ozone in the first place by mitigating pollution, but Gupta said there's a lack of awareness surrounding the problem.

"We do not find any mitigation policy being implemented in India just for ozone," he said. "However, efforts to control air pollution are being made by different government agencies. These efforts will also have effects on the levels of surface ozone."

India is seeing reduced smog levels for the first time in many years thanks to a strict coronavirus lockdown.

To date, climate negotiations have focused mainly on bringing down carbon emissions. But without further efforts to regulate other poisonous emissions, rising temperatures and pollutants like nitrogen oxides will continue to form ground-level ozone.

  • Tractor ploughs field

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Room for improvement

    Annual carbon emissions from global agriculture can be reduced by as much as 90 percent by 2030, according to a new report released by Climate Focus and California Environmental Associates. That would be the equivalent of getting rid of all the cars in the world. The study highlights a range of strategies to mitigate carbon production in agriculture.

  • Dairy cows

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Reducing cow methane

    Beef and dairy cows may seem sweet and harmless, but the methane they produce when they pass gas damages the atmosphere. This study suggests improving food quality on grazing lands and in factory farms. It's believed this will reduce the cows' gas production and even improve the quality and quantity of beef and dairy products.

  • Steak up close

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Changing dietary habits

    The report, called 'Strategies for Mitigating Climate Change in Agriculture' says the most important way to mitigate carbon production in agriculture is to reduce the amount of red meat and dairy people eat. Cattle farms and beef transports produce a lot of methane and carbon which trap heat, raising global temperatures.

  • Biochar

    Clean farms can save the climate

    More use of 'biochar'

    Burying biochar in crop fields is another way to capture and store carbon. Biochar is a type of charcoal produced when biomass burns in an oxygen-free environment. In addition to trapping carbon, it can increase the nutrient load in soil and support better crop yields.

  • Wasted food in a bin

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Stop wasting food

    The international food system is extremely inefficient, the study reports. Around the world, at least 30 percent of edible food is being wasted due to poor management and ineffective policy.

  • Farmer uses fertilizer in India

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Using fertilizer more efficiently

    According to the report, China and India are using far too much synthetic fertilizer. The US is quite efficient in their fertilizer use. Synthetic fertilizers are created using by-products from the oil industry and are responsible for generating a lot of carbon dioxide.

  • China air pollution

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Improving industrial fertilizer production

    In China, coal is burned during the production of fertilizers. The factories are also outdated and inefficient. These two factors result is massive outputs of carbon dioxide. The report calls for China to invest in new equipment and improve energy use within this sector.

  • Rice field, North Korea

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Rice releases greenhouse gas

    Rice has one of the highest carbon footprints of any crop because wet farming systems produce a lot of methane. Better field management and draining the fields regularly could significantly reduce emissions.

  • Trees and agricultural fields

    Clean farms can save the climate

    Forests love carbon

    Plenty of carbon can be absorbed by trees and shrubs with crops. In humid or tropical highland areas, trees also provide shade and trap rainwater, preventing floods. Better protection of the world's forests could provide the planet with a natural carbon sink.

    Author: André Leslie


