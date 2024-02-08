Supreme Court opens Trump Colorado disqualification appeal

Trump is accused of insurrection after the January 6 Capitol riots, with Colorado taking him off the Republican primary ballot in the state. The former president is now taking the fight to the nation's highest court.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing arguments in former President Donald Trump's battle to avoid being kicked off state presidential ballots for his involvement in the 2021 Capitol attack.

Colorado's top court had disqualified Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot under the US Constitution's 14th Amendment after it found that he had participated in an insurrection.

What is the court being asked to decide?

The nine justices must rule whether Trump is ineligible to appear on the primary ballot in Colorado.

Colorado's Supreme Court in December ruled that Trump should not be allowed to stand because of his role in an insurrection — the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment stops anyone holding public office if they engage in "insurrection or rebellion" after having previously pledged to support and defend the Constitution.

The amendment was ratified in 1868 after the Civil War to prevent supporters of the slave-holding secessionist Confederacy from being elected to Congress or holding federal positions.

The appeal is the most consequential election law case to be considered by the country's highest court since it stopped the Florida vote recount in the 2000 US presidential election with Republican George W. Bush narrowly ahead of Democrat Al Gore.

What Trump's team has said

Representing Trump, former solicitor general of Texas Jonathan Mitchell opened the scheduled 80 minutes of oral arguments and said that only Congress could disqualify a candidate.

"The Colorado Supreme Court's decision is wrong and should be reversed for numerous independent reasons," Mitchell said, adding that it would "take away the votes of potentially tens of millions of Americans."

In a brief to the court, Trump's attorneys had said that the "American people — not courts or election officials — should choose the next President of the United States."

"At least 60 states and federal courts throughout the country have refused to remove President Trump from the ballot," they said. "The Colorado Supreme Court is the lone outlier."

Trump's team said the amendment could only be enforced through "congressionally enacted methods" and not through the state courts. They also said the former president "did not 'engage in' anything that constitutes 'insurrection.'"

rc/wd (AFP, EFE)