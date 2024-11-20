Supporting Germany away produces 'priceless emotions'

Germany's football team ended 2024 on a high note, but beyond the wins their best work has been rebuilding fan trust.

There are certainly better times of the year to visit Budapest than late November, particularly when a cloudy sky and incessant cold breeze covers the city. But the bad weather did not deter Germany fans.

"When the national team is playing in a beautiful city like Budapest, it’s like killing two birds with one stone," Luca, a Germany supporter that traveled the 900km (560 miles) from Freiburg in southern Germany to Hungary's capital, told DW. And the 21-year-old was not the only one. Close to 1,000 Germany supporters made the trip to Budapest for Germany’s last match 2024, which finished 1-1.

While their support could not match a home crowd of over 50,000 in a packed Puskas Arena, the presence of that many traveling Germany fans is evidence that the increased support at the home Euros was a sign of things to come. Even in the face of a match that on paper was little more than a mere formality, so many still made the trip.

After the 2018 World Cup, the Germany national team struggled to captivate their own supporters, on and off the field. Now, it appears that Germany have finally turned things around.

Priceless emotion

"In my opinion, a game like this produces emotions that you take back home with you. These emotions are just priceless," said Luca, who also is a Schalke fan and regularly travels across Germany to watch club football.

Some Germany supporters didn't have to travel far to watch the game.

"All of us are studying here in Budapest," said Viktoria from Düsseldorf and Elena from Koblenz, who took advantage of the game as an outing along with other international students.

"Most of us here are part of an Erasmus program but one of my friend’s dad came from Germany to visit but he's also here for the game," Viktoria added.

Joshua Kimmich's new Germany team has won back the hearts of their fans Image: Michael Memmler/Eibner-Pressefoto/picture alliance

Rekindled passion

Almost exactly 365 days since head coach Julian Nagelsmann suffered defeat in his first two games, opinions regarding the Germany boss couldn't be more different.

"Nagelsmann is doing a great job as a coach. He's brought new, young players that have delivered good performances," said Jonas, a fan who traveled to Budapest from Bavaria together with his friend Benjamin.

"I’d say that after the pandemic and more recently with the Euros, there's a new momentum. The guys play awesome football and it's a joy to watch them," added the 26-year-old.

"We were World Cup winners in 2014. Other teams which have won the tournament, also crashed out during the group stage at the next World Cup. So, I think that’s normal for players to let go a bit after reaching the top," said Benjamin.

Germany finished the year having lost only once — notably to Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It's clear that, after a shaky start, Nagelsmann and his new generation of players are delivering.

"The Euros were extremely promising. The way we lost against Spain was a bitter pill to swallow. But had we won that game, I’m convinced that we would have gone all the way and lifted the trophy. That’s why I think we’ll have good chances at the upcoming World Cup," said Benjamin.

After a year of strong performances, Germany fans have had their faith restored. Soon, they will find out where their next away trips will be when the draw for World Cup qualifying is made on December 13. And if Budapest is anything to go by, the number of Germany fans supporting the team away from home only looks to be increasing.

