Supporters of Moqtada al Sadr storm Iraqi parliament: Yasmine Mosimann from Baghdad

Followers of cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have forced entry into parliament over Iran-backed political groups involved in forming the next government. Demonstrators tore down concrete barriers before entering the Green Zone.
Supporters of the Shiite cleric climbed into the fortified Green Zone before entering the parliament building. Iraq is in the midst of a political deadlock with no end in sight.
Turkey's longstanding campaigns against Kurdish militants in Iraq and in Syria are under the spotlight after alleged Turkish strikes killed nine tourists in northern Iraq. It's led to a new flaring of regional tensions.
Iraqi officials have blamed Turkey for an airstrike on the Kurdistan region that killed at least eight tourists. But Turkey has denied involvement in the shelling, blaming it on "terrorism."
