DW News

Supporters of Moqtada al Sadr storm Iraqi parliament: Yasmine Mosimann from Baghdad

Watch video 02:24

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption, in Baghdad, Iraq July 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraq: Protesters storm parliament for a second time this week 30.07.2022

Followers of cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have forced entry into parliament over Iran-backed political groups involved in forming the next government. Demonstrators tore down concrete barriers before entering the Green Zone.

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption inside the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraq: Sadr supporters storm parliament building in Baghdad 27.07.2022

Supporters of the Shiite cleric climbed into the fortified Green Zone before entering the parliament building. Iraq is in the midst of a political deadlock with no end in sight.

Protesters burn the portrait of the Turkish President during a demonstration condemning the artillery bombardment of a Kurdish hill village, which Iraq blames on neighbouring Turkey, outside the Turkish consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on July 21, 2022. - An angry and grieving Iraq buried nine holidaymakers, including a newlywed, killed in the artillery bombardment of a Kurdish hill village. Baghdad blames neighbouring Turkey and summoned the Turkish ambassador in protest. Ankara denied its troops were responsible and instead accused rebels of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Germany, France and Iran condemned the attack. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP) (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey's strategy in Kurdish-dominated areas of Iraq, Syria under scrutiny 27.07.2022

Turkey's longstanding campaigns against Kurdish militants in Iraq and in Syria are under the spotlight after alleged Turkish strikes killed nine tourists in northern Iraq. It's led to a new flaring of regional tensions.

Ein Sanitäter transportiert die Leiche eines Opfers nach einem Artilleriebeschuss in einem Touristenort im Nordirak ab. Im Nordirak sind bei einem Artilleriebeschuss mindestens acht Menschen getötet worden. Rund 20 weitere Zivilisten seien bei dem Angriff in einer Touristenregion in der kurdischen Region Dohuk verletzt worden. Die Behörden in der autonomen Region Kurdistan machten das Nachbarland Türkei für den Beschuss verantwortlich. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Turkey rejects blame for deadly Iraq shelling 21.07.2022

Iraqi officials have blamed Turkey for an airstrike on the Kurdistan region that killed at least eight tourists. But Turkey has denied involvement in the shelling, blaming it on "terrorism."