Supporters demand release of Telegram boss in France

Alyona Murashova
August 26, 2024

Supporters are demanding the release of the founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov. The Russian-born billionaire was arrested at a Paris airport. French authorities accuse him of failing to stamp out criminal activity on the platform.

