Supporters demand release of Telegram boss in France

Law and JusticeFranceSupporters demand release of Telegram boss in FranceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeFranceAlyona Murashova08/26/2024August 26, 2024Supporters are demanding the release of the founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov. The Russian-born billionaire was arrested at a Paris airport. French authorities accuse him of failing to stamp out criminal activity on the platform.https://p.dw.com/p/4jv9KAdvertisement