Super Typhoon Yagi leaves dozens dead in Vietnam

A bridge collapsed northwest of Hanoi as floodwaters rose rapidly. Despite being downgraded to a tropical depression, the storm is the worst Vietnam has seen in 30 years.

Although Typhoon Yagi had been downgraded by Monday morning, that didn't stop it from battering the coast of Vietnam. Authorities said at least 59 people had been killed and that critical infrastructure, businesses, and homes had been severely damaged.

A bridge collapsed in Phu Tho province northwest of Hanoi, plunging several vehicles into the water. Several people had been successfully rescued from the water, rescue officials said, and were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

At least 250 people have also been injured since the storm first hit on Saturday, and dozens are missing. Power was cut to millions of buildings, and some 120,000 hectares of agricultural land was ravaged by the winds that reached up to 150 kilometers per hour (93 mph).

Extreme weather in Southeast Asia

The storm is the worst to hit Vietnam in 30 years. At least 3,000 homes have been completely destroyed and the country's inland mountainous areas have seen massive landslides.

Rising floodwaters along the country's rivers and waterways have prompted concerns that the death toll could rise, and was likely responsible for the bridge collapse in Phu Tho.

Major factories in Vietnam, like that of South Korean electronics giant LG, were also badly damaged.

Before hitting Vietnam, Yagi caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines last week and three deaths in China.

Scientists have warned that climate breakdown will continue to make Southeast Asia's rainy season more prone to extreme storms.

