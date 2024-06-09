  1. Skip to content
Super Typhoon Yagi hits China's Hainan island

David Levitz
September 6, 2024

Asia's most powerful storm this year has been wreaking havoc in southern China. Around a million people were evacuated from their homes before Yagi hit on Friday. China's neighbor Vietnam is also bracing for landfall as the storm gathers strength.

Restaurant owner on a mission for Uyghurs

An LA business owner from Yinjiang has turned his restaurant into a form of activism for Uyghurs.
Human RightsFebruary 6, 202202:49 min
A man wearing a beret and a mask and the official shoulder striping of the cops

Journalists flee repression in Hong Kong

Media outlets in Hong Kong are being forced to shut shop, prompting journalists to seek safety abroad.
Human RightsJanuary 18, 202203:08 min
View of the Hong Kong skyline, with the M+ Museum lit up in the center

How free is Hong Kong's new M+ museum?

The M+ is aiming to be Asia's first global contemporary art museum. But will the art on show be free from censorship?
ArtsNovember 11, 202103:42 min
The story of the schoolgirl Sadako has come to define the suffering a nuclear bomb unleashes.

How one girl shaped our understanding of Hiroshima

CatastropheAugust 6, 202007:49 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Corruption and catastrophe as China invests in Colombia

Landslides and buried villages in Colombia. The Angkor Wat temples evict locals. And big hopes for Brazil's footballers.
CatastropheMay 31, 202426:04 min
A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
