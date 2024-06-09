Super Typhoon Yagi hits China's Hainan island

CatastropheChinaSuper Typhoon Yagi hits China's Hainan islandTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheChinaDavid Levitz09/06/2024September 6, 2024Asia's most powerful storm this year has been wreaking havoc in southern China. Around a million people were evacuated from their homes before Yagi hit on Friday. China's neighbor Vietnam is also bracing for landfall as the storm gathers strength. https://p.dw.com/p/4kNbBAdvertisement