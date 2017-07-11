 Super typhoon Rai slams into Philippines | News | DW | 16.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Super typhoon Rai slams into Philippines

Thousands have fled their homes in the Philippines as one of the country's strongest storms of the year made landfall. Officials say some 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the typhoon.

Residents wading through water in Cagayan de Oro City

Typhoon Rai has already caused severe flooding

Typhoon Rai made landfall in the Philippines on Thursday, bringing with it sustained winds of up to 195 kilometers (120 miles) an hour.

Nearly 100,000 people fled their homes in advance of the storm, which the weather bureau has warned could cause "heavy to very heavy damage to structures," as well as severe flooding and landslides. Scores of flights have been canceled and dozens of ports temporarily closed, stranding some 4,000 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers.

"This monster storm is frightening and threatens to hit coastal communities like a freight train," said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.

Person going to take shelter as wind whips road

Typhoon Rai has forced mass evacuations in its forecast path

Disaster-prone country

The typhoon hit land on the southern island of Siargao at 1:30 p.m. local time (0530 UTC), according to the state weather forecaster.

No casualities have been reported so far, but the nation's disaster agency said accounts had come in of power blackouts and floods in some areas. 

Rai, a so-called super typhoon that would be classed as a category 5 hurricane in the US, is expected to weaken slightly as it moves across the Visayas region, and the Mindanao and Palawan islands. It is then forecast to leave the Philippines over the South China Sea and head toward Vietnam.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year. Scientists have warned that such weather events are becoming more serious as a result of climate change.

The situation in the Philippines is complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, with safe distancing difficult to uphold in crowded evacuation centers

The country has already detected the first COVID-19 infections caused by the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Watch video 01:27

How do tropical storms form?

tj/msh (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Germany among top three countries suffering most from extreme weather events

As the Earth warms, climate change-related disasters are on the rise. More people are being killed as a result of heatwaves, droughts and storms. In 2018, Japan, the Philippines and Germany were hit particularly hard.  

Advertisement