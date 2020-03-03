Super Tuesday: Sanders and Biden in narrow race

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were in a narrow race in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries vote on Tuesday.

With exit polls out for two states, Biden and Sanders were tied.

Results of the primaries

Alabama — None yet.

Arkansas — None yet.

California — None yet.

Colorado — None yet.

Maine — None yet.

Massachusetts — None yet.

Minnesota — None yet.

North Carolina — None yet.

Oklahoma — None yet.

Tennessee — None yet.

Texas — None yet.

Utah — None yet.

Vermont — Bernie Sanders predicted to win at least two delegates.

Virginia — Joe Biden predicted to win.

Bernie Sanders is leading the race for the Democratic nomination

Voting was underway in 14 states across the US in what is seen as the biggest day in the 2020 presidential race so far. With about one-third of delegates up for grabs – more than any other primary day – the so-called "Super Tuesday” is seen as a defining moment for Democratic candidates vying for nomination.

A candidate must have at least 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination. Senator Bernie Sander is the clear frontrunner in the race with 60 delegates from previous primaries and caucuses. But Joe Biden significantly closed the gap with a major victory in South Carolina on Saturday. He now has 53 delegates.

Others candidates hoping for a boost, particularly from the delegate-rich California and Texas, are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former New York city Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

