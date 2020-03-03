Super Tuesday: Biden races ahead of Sanders with big wins

Joe Biden is racing ahead of rival Bernie Sanders, winning two states in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries vote. The former vice-president is projected to win in the states of Virginia and North Carolina. Sanders won his home state of Vermont in the Democratic presidential primary, exit polls showed.

With exit polls out for three states, Biden is now the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination. Sanders, who was leading until Tuesday, is now at second place.

Results of the primaries

Alabama — None yet.

Arkansas — None yet.

California — None yet.

Colorado — None yet.

Maine — None yet.

Massachusetts — None yet.

Minnesota — None yet.

North Carolina — Joe Biden projected to win

Oklahoma — None yet.

Tennessee — None yet.

Texas — None yet.

Utah — None yet.

Vermont — Bernie Sanders projected to win

Virginia — Joe Biden projected to win

Bernie Sanders is leading the race for the Democratic nomination

Voting was underway in 14 states across the US in what is seen as the biggest day in the 2020 presidential race so far. With about one-third of delegates up for grabs – more than any other primary day – the so-called "Super Tuesday” is seen as a defining moment for Democratic candidates vying for nomination.

Read more: Democrats prepare for Super Tuesday results

A candidate must have at least 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination. Until Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sander was the clear frontrunner in the race with 60 delegates from previous primaries and caucuses. But Joe Biden significantly closed the gap with a major victory in South Carolina on Saturday.

Others candidates hoping for a boost, particularly from the delegate-rich California and Texas, are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former New York city Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

adi/aw (Reuters, AFP)