Super Tuesday: Biden races ahead of Sanders with big wins

Joe Biden is racing ahead of rival Bernie Sanders, as polling closes in the first states of the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. The former vice-president is projected to win in the Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. Two of these states, Virginia and North Carolina offer a relatively large number of delegates; 99 and 110, while 52 delegates are at stake in Alabama.

Sanders won his home state of Vermont in the Democratic presidential primary, exit polls showed. Mike Bloomberg also won his first primary in the US territory of American Samoa, securing four delegates.

With exit polls out for three states, Biden is now the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination. Sanders, who was leading until Tuesday, is now at second place.

Results of the primaries

Alabama — Joe Biden projected to win

Arkansas — None yet.

California — None yet.

Colorado — None yet.

Maine — None yet.

Massachusetts — None yet.

Minnesota — None yet.

North Carolina — Joe Biden projected to win

Oklahoma — None yet.

Tennessee — None yet.

Texas — None yet.

Utah — None yet.

Vermont — Bernie Sanders projected to win

Virginia — Joe Biden projected to win

American Samoa — Mike Bloomberg wins

Bernie Sanders was leading the race for the Democratic nomination until Tuesday

Voting was underway in 14 states across the US in what is seen as the biggest day in the 2020 presidential race so far. With about one-third of delegates up for grabs – more than any other primary day – the so-called "Super Tuesday” is seen as a defining moment for Democratic candidates vying for nomination.

A candidate must have at least 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination. Until Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sander was the clear frontrunner in the race with 60 delegates from previous primaries and caucuses. But Joe Biden significantly closed the gap with a major victory in South Carolina on Saturday.

Others candidates hoping for a boost, particularly from the delegate-rich California and Texas, are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former New York city Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Joe Biden received a much-needed boost after his victory in South Carolina.

Divided among Democrats

Super Tuesday, much like the previous primaries, will be seen as a contest between the progressives and the moderates within the Democratic party. Senators Sanders and Warren are both considered progressives while Biden and Bloomberg represent the moderate section of the party. Elizabeth Warren has been making the case for herself as the alternated progressive candidate. Biden, on the other side, has been consolidating the moderate vote with endorsements from former democratic candidates.

