Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs take lead over 49ers

Sunday's game is exceptionally highly anticipated, with megastar Taylor Swift attending. The singer is dating Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who's determined to bring home a second trophy.

Las Vegas is hosting the Super Bowl, the biggest sporting event in the United States, on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers and a halftime show headlined by Usher.

As of halftime, the 49ers are leading the Chiefs 10-3. In the third quarter, however, the Chiefs managed to overtake the 49ers, 13-10.

The neon-lit gambling capital in Nevada is buzzing in anticipation for the NFL championship game, surpassing the usual level of hype.

Pop star Taylor Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium, where she was later seen cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, adding another layer of excitement to this year's event.

Sunday's game is also expected to smash sports gambling and television viewing records.

Glamor, pomp and sports

Las Vegas' 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium is said to be packed with fans, celebrities, and VIPs.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported that approximately 500 private jets have flown into Las Vegas for the event.

Las Vegas prepares to host its first NFL Super Bowl To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The resale ticketing website Stubhub listed tickets for Sunday's event with the cheapest seats priced at $5,713 (€5,299) while the most expensive seats were listed for an exorbitant $196,875. Americans are expected to wager $23.1 billion on the game, according to the American Gaming Association.

Concerts planned around the game feature superstars including U2, Adele, Christina Aguilera and Green Day, whereas Usher headlined the halftime.

Usher, Ludacris perform at halftime

R&B star Usher headlined the half-time show with featured guests like Ludacris, Lil John, Alicia Keys and HER.

The pop star performed over a dozen songs in his allotted 12 minutes including the hit song 'YEAH.'

Music Icon Usher performed over a dozen songs at the Super Bowl halftime show Image: George Walker IV/AP Photo/picture alliance

What do we know about Swift's attendance?

Swift was seen arriving at the stadium on Sunday, wearing a black dress. She donned a gold necklace which read 87; Kelce's jersey number, with a Chiefs jacket slung over her shoulder.

Entertainment media outlets reported that Swift arrived back in the US after wrapping up her show in Tokyo.

Late in the first half of the game, the cameras flashed Swift up on to the big screens, prompting 49ers jeers to ring round the stadium. Swift was seen grabbing her drink and chugging it before slamming the glass down, as those around her smiled.

Swift has attended 12 Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce last year Image: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports/REUTERS

Since beginning to date Kelce last year, Swift has attended several Chiefs games. Some have attributed the increase in female viewership to the couple's budding romance. A record 200.5 million adults in the US are planning to watch Super Bowl this year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

Swift won the Album of the Year Grammy award last week for an unprecedented fourth time, with Kelce hailing her as "rewriting the history books."

"I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too," he said, in reference to the football trophy, which the Chiefs also won last year.

The game commenced at 3:30 local time (23:30 GMT).

Super Bowl kicks off with a boost from Taylor Swift To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rmt/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters)