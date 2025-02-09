Super Bowl LIX — Eagles pull Chiefs apart in dominant win

Skip next section Eagles fans erupt as team win the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles started celebrating early, showering their coach with Gatorade in the fourth quarter Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

What a time to be a fan of the Philadephia Eagles after their team demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 59.

The Chiefs needed a miracle throughout most of the game, as the Eagles smacked down their defence and dominated in both halves.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after a touchdown against the Chiefs Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images/USA TODAY Sports/REUTERS

The win as revenge from the Eagles' 2023 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans, a die-hard bunch of mainly Philadelphia locals, descended on New Orleans to largely outnumber Chiefs fans in the New Orleans Superdome.

It's the second time the Eagles franchise have won the NFL's Super Bowl, defeating the New England Patriots in 2018.