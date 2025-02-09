  1. Skip to content
Super Bowl LIX — Eagles pull Chiefs apart in dominant win

Published February 9, 2025last updated February 10, 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles put on a dominant display, securing their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The victory dashed the Chiefs' hopes of becoming the first team to win three years consecutively.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes a touchdown
Millions of people around the world watched the Philadelphia Eagles soar to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIXImage: Matt Slocum/AP Photo/picture alliance
What you need to know

The Philadelphia Eagles secured their second Super Bowl title with an emphatic 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

About 74,000 people were packed into the Superdome in New Orleans for the game, including pop sensation Taylor Swift and US President Donald Trump. Millions more watched the sporting spectacle from home. 

This blog is now closed.

February 10, 2025

Eagles fans erupt as team win the Super Bowl

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles is showered with Gatorade in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.
The Philadelphia Eagles started celebrating early, showering their coach with Gatorade in the fourth quarterImage: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

What a time to be a fan of the Philadephia Eagles after their team demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs needed a miracle throughout most of the game, as the Eagles smacked down their defense and dominated in both halves.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after a touchdown against the Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after a touchdown against the ChiefsImage: Jamie Squire/Getty Images/USA TODAY Sports/REUTERS

The win as revenge from the Eagles' 2023 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. 

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans, a die-hard bunch of mainly Philadelphia locals, descended on New Orleans to largely outnumber Chiefs fans in the New Orleans Superdome.

It's the second time the Eagles franchise have won the NFL's Super Bowl, defeating the New England Patriots in 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles react to a game play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 59.
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar headlines Super Bowl halftime show

Kate Hairsine
US rapper Kendrick Lamar stands on a car roof onstage as a group of dancers lean back and raise their hands.
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the Super Bowl's halftimeImage: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

US rapper Kendrick Lamar is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. 

Lamar, fresh off winning five Grammys, is performing alongside guest star SZA.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Kenrick Lamar said his Super Bowl show will be about storytelling.Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The first part of Larma's performance was a snippet of a yet-unreleased song. 

To the delight of many in the crowd at the New Orleans Superdrome, Lamar also performed "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at Canadian rapper Drake.

He brought out tennis start Serena Williams, who has also locked horns with Drake, who danced to the track on stage.

It's Lamar's first time headlining the halftime show, although three years he made a cameo during Dr. Dre's Super Bowl show.

Grammy and Billboard award winning singer-songwriter SZA, whose real name is Soland Rowe, will join Lamar on a US tour this year.

February 10, 2025

Here are some impressions of the Super Bowl's first half

Zack Baun #53 flies through the air with the football in his hands.
Eagles linebacker Zack Baun makes an interception against the Chiefs in the second quarterImage: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports/REUTERS
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks grim as he leaves the field with teammates after the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce leaves the field with teammates as his team trails the Eagles 0-24 at half timeImage: David J. Phillip/AP Photo/picture alliance
Cooper DeJean scores a touchdown as his team mates behind him start to raise their arms in celebration.
Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates scoring a touchdownImage: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
A huddle of Eagles' and Chiefs' players
Underneath all those players is Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts scoring a touchdownImage: Brian Snyder/REUTERS
Taylor Swift claps as she watches play at the Super Bowl.
Taylor Swift, center, watches play from a VIP Super Bowl box, joined by the parents of her boyfriend, Chief's player Travis Kelce, and moreImage: Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports/REUTERS
A shot from behind of US President Donald Trump saluting. In front of him, the playing field has a large US plag stretched out on it.
US President Donald Trump, in foreground center, salutes as the US national anthem is performed at the start of the Super BowlImage: Ben Curtis/AP Photo/picture alliance
February 10, 2025

Score update: Eagles 24, Chiefs 0

Its one-way traffic in New Orleans as the Philadelphia Eagles extend their lead even further courtesy of another second quarter touchdown by AJ Brown.

The Chiefs will have a mountain to climb after half-time.

February 10, 2025

Score update: Eagles 17, Chiefs 0

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a strong position with a 17 point lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper DeJean extended the lead after scoring a touchdown on an interception return.

DeJean became the first player to score a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday.

Cooper DeJean with the touchdown
Cooper DeJean made an interception and scored a touchdown in the second quarter to extend his team's leadImage: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
February 10, 2025

Score update: Eagles 7, Chiefs 0

Philadelphia struck first with Jalen Hurts scoring the game's first touchdown.

The 1-yard rush by Hurts made him the fifth player with four Super Bowl rushing touchdowns in a career.

Emmitt Smith has the most, with five. Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, John Elway and now Hurts all have four.

February 10, 2025

Super Bowl kicks off after Kansas City Chiefs win the coin toss, defer

Kate Hairsine
The Philadelphia Eagles offense line up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans.
The Philadelphia Eagles offense line up against the Kansas City Chiefs defenseImage: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is underway as Kansas City Chiefs are trying to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Superdome. 

The Chiefs won the coin toss and chose to defer.

When a team defers the coin toss, this means they can decide to kick, receive, or choose a direction to defend in the second half rather than for the first half.

That meant the Eagles kicked off to start the game and the Chiefs will the kickoff to start the second half.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Super Bowl is underway in New Orleans as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City ChiefsImage: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
February 10, 2025

Trump arrives at Super Bowl as first sitting US president to watch game

US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Super Bowl. This makes him the first sitting president to attend the annual championship game of the US National Football League.

The US leader's presence at the game marks a new chapter in what has often been a tense relationship with the NFL, who he has routinely accused of being too progressive. 

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox before Sunday's showpiece, Trump said his decision to attend the Super Bowl was "a good thing for the country."

US President Donald Trump stands in front of a line of police officers and victims of the New Orlean's New Year's Day attack. Two people sit in wheelchairs at the front.
US President Donald Trump poses with law enforcement officers and victims of the New Orleans New Year's Day attack as he visits the field before the start of Super BowlImage: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
February 10, 2025

Eagles and Chiefs take to the field for warmups

The Philadelphia Eagles were cheered while the Kansas City Chiefs were met with boos as the teams took the field for warmups.

The jeering of the two-time defending champion Chiefs came as something of a surprise even though the stadium looked about split between fans in Eagles green and Chiefs crimson.

Security was tight as police officers and Homeland Security officers shut down several blocks of key streets to traffic. 

The Super Bowl kicks off just weeks after a deadly New Year's Day attack in the popular French Quarter neighborhood.

February 10, 2025

Taylor Swift, Mess among famous faces in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

Kate Hairsine

Celebrities have began shuffling into the newly renovated Superdome in New Orleans. 

Pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Chief’s superstar Travis Kelce, was spotted wearing an all-white look.

Argentine soccer World Cup winner Lionel Messi, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and US comedian Adam Sandler are other celebrities already seen at the event.

February 9, 2025

Star-studded crowd to include Trump, and Swift, despite differences

Mark Hallam
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses his girlfriend Taylor Swift after the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Swift dating Kelce and attending past Super Bowls, like last year's in Las Vegas, brought a new demographic of eyeballs to the eventImage: David J. Phillip/AP Photo/picture alliance

A capacity crowd of around 74,000 is expected in the Superdome in New Orleans. 

Among them will be pop sensation Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Donald Trump — the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. 

Trump has had a difficult history with the NFL, having repeatedly criticized Black players for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. 

He also has a strained relationship with Swift, who issued an empassioned endorsement for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election campaign. 

This prompted Trump to post "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" on social media.

Swift's boyfriend Kelce, however, does not appear to hold a grudge. He has recently said he'd be "honored" if Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. 

February 9, 2025

Why is it Super Bowl LIX, in Roman numerals?

Ever wondered why this 59th Super Bowl is called "Super Bowl LIX," using Roman numerals? 

Well, the answer — somewhat counterintuitively — is that it's designed to prevent confusion.

Super Bowls are held early in the new year, but technically, they crown the winner of the preceding year's season. Tonight's game, for instance, decides the champion of the 2024 NFL season. 

The tradition was adopted for the fifth Superbowl, in 1971, with officials hoping it would keep things simple. 

Even so, the exact reasoning that determined that the general public would be less confused by "Super Bowl V" rather than "Super Bowl 5" is still somewhat of a mystery to the DW online newsroom. 

And on the eve of Super Bowl LIX — well past most people's Latin counting range — it's no less puzzling. 

February 9, 2025

Who's playing? When does the game start?

Mark Hallam

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans later on Sunday. 

Eagles fans walk along Bourbon Street ahead of Superbowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
Fans have descended on renowned parts of central New Orleans like Bourbon Street in the French quarterImage: BONNIE CASH/UPI Photo/IMAGO

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. local time, which is already the early hours of Monday for much of the world. 

Viewers on Central European Time, like those in Germany, need to tune in at half past midnight. Those on Greenwich Mean Time, for instance in the UK, at half past 11 on Sunday.

Watching from Delhi? Then the game starts at 5 a.m.

February 9, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs chasing history and 3rd straight title

Mark Hallam
Kansas Chiefs flags during the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Parade. New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, Feb 8, 2025.
The Chiefs are one win away from NFL historyImage: Kirby Lee/Imagn Images/IMAGO

Kansas could become the first ever NFL franchise to win three successive Super Bowls tonight. 

But they face the stingiest defense in the league, and a Philadelphia Eagles team hungry for revenge after letting a 10-point halftime lead against the Chiefs slip two years ago. 

Two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the orchestrator of the Chiefs' offense, and before the game he warned he expected to face "a great football team, a team that's going to play with a lot of pride, a team that's going to play hard, play fast."

The game will also showcase a clash of generations on the touchline, as 66-year-old Chiefs coach Andy Reid faces off against his 43-year-old counterpart Nick Sirianni.

