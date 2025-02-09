Super Bowl LIX — Chiefs seek unprecedented 'three-peat'

Skip next section Star-studded crowd to include Trump, and Swift, despite differences

Swift dating Kelce and attending past Super Bowls, like last year's in Las Vegas, brought a new demographic of eyeballs to the event Image: David J. Phillip/AP Photo/picture alliance

A capacity crowd of around 74,000 is expected in the Superdome in New Orleans.

Among them will be pop sensation Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Donald Trump — the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl.

Trump has had a difficult history with the NFL, having repeatedly criticized Black players for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

He also has a strained relationship with Swift, who issued an empassioned endorsement for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election campaign.

This prompted Trump to post "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" on social media.

Swift's boyfriend Kelce, however, does not appear to hold a grudge. He has recently said he'd be "honored" if Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.