Super Bowl LIX — Chiefs seek unprecedented 'three-peat'

Published February 9, 2025last updated February 10, 2025

Only the Philadelphia Eagles stand between the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL history in New Orleans. No team has won professional American football's biggest game three years on the bounce.

The Super Bowl LIX logo is painted on the field ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 8, 2025, at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Millions of Americans will turn their eyes towards Louisiana and New Orleans this eveningImage: David Buono/Icon Sportswire/IMAGO
What you need to know

It's the biggest night of the professional American football calendar in the US. 

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 59th installment of the NFL's season finale. 

Some 74,000 are expected in the Superdome in New Orleans for the game, including pop sensation Taylor Swift and US President Donald Trump. Millions more will be watching from home. 

Follow DW for updates.

February 10, 2025

Trump arrives at Super Bowl as first sitting US president to watch game

US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Super Bowl. This makes him the first sitting president to attend the annual championship game of the US National Football League.

The US leader's presence at the game marks a new chapter in what has often been a tense relationship with the NFL, who he has routinely accused of being too progressive. 

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox before Sunday's showpiece, Trump said his decision to attend the Super Bowl was "a good thing for the country."

US President Donald Trump stands in front of a line of police officers and victims of the New Orlean's New Year's Day attack. Two people sit in wheelchairs at the front.
US President Donald Trump poses with law enforcement officers and victims of the New Orleans New Year's Day attack as he visits the field before the start of Super BowlImage: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
February 10, 2025

Eagles and Chiefs take to the field for warmups

The Philadelphia Eagles were cheered while the Kansas City Chiefs were met with boos as the teams took the field for warmups.

The jeering of the two-time defending champion Chiefs came as something of a surprise even though the stadium looked about split between fans in Eagles green and Chiefs crimson.

Security was tight as police officers and Homeland Security officers shut down several blocks of key streets to traffic. 

The Super Bowl kicks off just weeks after a deadly New Year's Day attack in the popular French Quarter neighborhood.

February 10, 2025

Taylor Swift, Mess among famous faces in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

Kate Hairsine

Celebrities have began shuffling into the newly renovated Superdome in New Orleans. 

Pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Chief’s superstar Travis Kelce, was spotted wearing an all-white look.

Argentine soccer World Cup winner Lionel Messi, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and US comedian Adam Sandler are other celebrities already seen at the event.

February 9, 2025

Star-studded crowd to include Trump, and Swift, despite differences

Mark Hallam
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses his girlfriend Taylor Swift after the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Swift dating Kelce and attending past Super Bowls, like last year's in Las Vegas, brought a new demographic of eyeballs to the eventImage: David J. Phillip/AP Photo/picture alliance

A capacity crowd of around 74,000 is expected in the Superdome in New Orleans. 

Among them will be pop sensation Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Donald Trump — the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. 

Trump has had a difficult history with the NFL, having repeatedly criticized Black players for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. 

He also has a strained relationship with Swift, who issued an empassioned endorsement for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election campaign. 

This prompted Trump to post "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" on social media.

Swift's boyfriend Kelce, however, does not appear to hold a grudge. He has recently said he'd be "honored" if Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. 

February 9, 2025

Why is it Super Bowl LIX, in Roman numerals?

Ever wondered why this 59th Super Bowl is called "Super Bowl LIX," using Roman numerals? 

Well, the answer — somewhat counterintuitively — is that it's designed to prevent confusion.

Super Bowls are held early in the new year, but technically, they crown the winner of the preceding year's season. Tonight's game, for instance, decides the champion of the 2024 NFL season. 

The tradition was adopted for the fifth Superbowl, in 1971, with officials hoping it would keep things simple. 

Even so, the exact reasoning that determined that the general public would be less confused by "Super Bowl V" rather than "Super Bowl 5" is still somewhat of a mystery to the DW online newsroom. 

And on the eve of Super Bowl LIX — well past most people's Latin counting range — it's no less puzzling. 

February 9, 2025

Who's playing? When does the game start?

Mark Hallam

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans later on Sunday. 

Eagles fans walk along Bourbon Street ahead of Superbowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
Fans have descended on renowned parts of central New Orleans like Bourbon Street in the French quarterImage: BONNIE CASH/UPI Photo/IMAGO

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. local time, which is already the early hours of Monday for much of the world. 

Viewers on Central European Time, like those in Germany, need to tune in at half past midnight. Those on Greenwich Mean Time, for instance in the UK, at half past 11 on Sunday.

Watching from Delhi? Then the game starts at 5 a.m.

February 9, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs chasing history and 3rd straight title

Mark Hallam
Kansas Chiefs flags during the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Parade. New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, Feb 8, 2025.
The Chiefs are one win away from NFL historyImage: Kirby Lee/Imagn Images/IMAGO

Kansas could become the first ever NFL franchise to win three successive Super Bowls tonight. 

But they face the stingiest defense in the league, and a Philadelphia Eagles team hungry for revenge after letting a 10-point halftime lead against the Chiefs slip two years ago. 

Two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the orchestrator of the Chiefs' offense, and before the game he warned he expected to face "a great football team, a team that's going to play with a lot of pride, a team that's going to play hard, play fast."

The game will also showcase a clash of generations on the touchline, as 66-year-old Chiefs coach Andy Reid faces off against his 43-year-old counterpart Nick Sirianni.

