Super Bowl kicks off with a boost from Taylor Swift

Nita Blake-Persen
February 11, 2024

Returning champions from Kansas City are facing San Francisco in the biggest US sporting event. But this year's final is expected to draw an even bigger, global audience thanks to the romance between a Kansas City player and the queen of pop music.

