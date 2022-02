U2: Musical commemoration

During their concert in 2002, the Irish band U2 honored the people who died in the attack on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. The names of the victims were displayed on a banner in the background. At the end of the song "Where The Streets Have No Name," lead singer Bono revealed the Stars and Stripes in the inner lining of his jacket as a sign of solidarity.