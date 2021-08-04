Summer, vacation, and COVID: German Baltic resorts stretched to their limits

This summer's attraction in the Baltic resort of Kühlungsborn is located in the middle of the beach promenade: a 60-meter-high (197 ft) Ferris wheel. Every three minutes, it transports visitors to dizzying heights and opens up sweeping views of the turquoise-blue sea. The endless white sandy beach stretches eastward to the horizon.

Flying high with the Ferris wheel: Kühlungsborn is fully booked this summer

Indeed, the outlook for July and August 2021 in almost all seaside resorts along the Baltic Sea points to a perfect summer: blue skies, temperatures around 25 degrees. The water has warmed up to 18 to 20 degrees and there is a pleasant breeze. Waves crash, seagulls screech. The beach chairs are neatly lined up – almost all of them are occupied. As most German states are on vacation, most hotels and guesthouses are booked up until the fall. Many Germans do not want to travel abroad during the pandemic, which provides the coastal regions with an extraordinary vistor boom.

Germany's longest waterfront promenade: the beach and promenade in Kühlungsborn stretch over four kilometers

Staff shortages

"I could serve many more guests in my restaurant, but I lack service staff," complains Albrecht Kurbjuhn, a restaurant operator and hotelier for 30 years in Kühlungsborn. He can only open his restaurant, "Bülow's Steak Restaurant," in the evenings and is limited to only occupying the tables in his establishment for two times two hours with a reservation. More is not possible in his fully occupied Hotel Polar-Stern on Ostseeallee.

The native of Hesse has never experienced such a roller coaster of emotions as this year: "We can no longer recoup the losses from this spring, but demand this summer is enormous." Even so, he says, "what we need most now is an ability to plan ahead for me and my team."

The hotelier would like to see commitments from politicians for his industry, which would allow hotels and restaurants to stay open even if incidences should increase. Otherwise, he says, it could lead to employees leaving the industry once more. In the meantime, he has taken on an apprentice from Uzbekistan. In order for him to stay at the Baltic Sea after his training, apartments specifically for tourism sector employees are urgently needed.

Needs to be able to plan ahead: Hotelier Albrecht Kurbjuhn lacks service staff

Staff shortages are widespread in these parts. The problem, which has persisted for years, has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Hotels and restaurants, boutiques, cafés and snack bars are desperately seeking workers. Prestigious Röntgen coffee house, situated on Strandstraße, has some ten jobs advertised, ranging from pâtissier to management and sales staff. The popular café closes its doors at 5 p.m., although it offers evening time snacks and drinks. Guests are turned away.

The government criticized

The hospitality industry and hoteliers on the Baltic Sea claim that the state government in Schwerin is partly responsible for this dire situation. According to a survey by the state tourism association, almost three quarters of tourism businesses felt that lifting restrictions mid-June came too late. While Schleswig-Holstein opened up to visitors as early as May 17, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had to wait until mid-June. This led to resentment and many cancellations. Nevertheless, according to Kühlungsborn Mayor Rüdiger Kozian, 75 to 80 percent of the 20,000 guest beds in Kühlungsborn were already occupied at the time of the reopening.

Visitors from Bavaria

Low incidence rates, relaxed hygiene rules and good weather have turned northeast Germany into a sought-after holiday destination. Karola and Christian Nettel have traveled up from the Bavarian city of Augsburg in their campervan. "We usually like to go to Italy, but safety is important to us during the pandemic, so we decided to explore the Baltic Sea resorts in Mecklenburg," says Christian Nettel.

Discovered the Baltic Sea as a holiday destination during the pandemic: Karola and Christian Nettel from Bavaria

Campsites and pitches in the region are full but well run and clean, he says. "Beaches, streets and sites are remarkably well maintained here," Karola Nettel finds. On the beach promenade next to the Ferris wheel, the two Bavarians order a tarte flambée, as a band plays in the background. They are glad to have come here on holiday. "That's pure relaxation for us here, even if we're only staying a week." They want to come back next year.

"People are also longing for culture," says Franz Norbert Kröger. The gallery owner and music lover has just staged a jazz festival at the Baltic resort's Kunsthalle arts center. The hunger for culture is great, Kröger says, adding: "Concertgoers listen raptly and enjoy these moments." Although only 60 visitors can be admitted at a time, the atmosphere has been exceptional, he says.

For another concert series in August, Kröger found it very difficult to find local accommodations for the international artists. He is happy about the many guests in town and about interested and discerning visitors in his gallery in Dünenstraße, where he sells works by Armin Mueller-Stahl, Udo Lindenberg and other well-known German creative personalities.

Social distancing on the town beach is difficult

In the afternoon, it gets crowded on the beach by the pier in Kühlungsborn. Social distancing becomes almost impossible. But those who don't like that will find plenty of space nine kilometers (5.6 mi) to the east in Heiligendamm. A natural beach stretches out behind a leafy forest just outside the former G8 summit venue. In the middle of it lies "Deck" beach club – beach chairs and SUP boards included. Thanks to the hidden location and trees, there is plenty of room for everyone to spread out and enjoy the relaxing sunsets.

Beach with trees: Leafy branches cool the shore in front of Heiligendamm

Seclusion is an advantage

"When the world ends, I'll move to Mecklenburg, where everything happens 50 years later." The quote attributed to Otto von Bismarck has become Marc-Martin Ahlborn's motto. He fully embraces the state's laid-back charme. Ahlborn runs the idyllically located Hotel Schloss Gamehl – a historic manor house in neo-Gothic style – near Wismar, barely 20 kilometers from the hustle and bustle of the Baltic Sea coast.

"We are considered a safe haven because the incidences here have always been very low," says the hotelier, whose establishment is almost fully booked until the fall. The seclusion of the romantic castle is proving to be an advantage amid the pandemic. Guests have plenty of space in the garden, or can go explore local cultural sites and nature. And there is no danger of getting too close to other travelers in the spacious dining room or on the terrace at Schloß Gamehl.

Seclusion is an advantage: Hotel Schloss Gamehl near Wismar

No one in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern knows how the upcoming fall and winter season will turn out. Current infection rates and the way politicians are dealing with them mean industry players and prospective tourists are not very optimistic about the future. "You have to expect the unexpected, that's what we've learned," says Ulrich Langer of Kühlungsborn Tourismus. So far, guests are hesitant to book accommodations for the winter season. Once again, hosts and hoteliers face an uncertain future.