Summer heat breaks records across South Asia

Beenish Javed
53 minutes ago

A fresh round of heat waves has hit South Asia, impacting millions of people. Dozens have died in northern India and many have been hospitalized due to heat related illnesses. In neighboring Pakistan, temperatures have soared to 50 degrees Celsius.

