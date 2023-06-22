Summer heat breaks records across South Asia

Nature and EnvironmentPakistanSummer heat breaks records across South AsiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPakistanBeenish Javed53 minutes ago53 minutes agoA fresh round of heat waves has hit South Asia, impacting millions of people. Dozens have died in northern India and many have been hospitalized due to heat related illnesses. In neighboring Pakistan, temperatures have soared to 50 degrees Celsius.https://p.dw.com/p/4SztLAdvertisement