News

Sumatran rhino goes extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies

With only 30 to 80 remaining around the world, the death of a 25-year-old female Sumatran rhino means the animal has become extinct in Malaysia. Decades of poaching had left the animals critically endangered.

A female Sumatran rhino (Reuters/File Photo/Supri)

Malaysia on Saturday reported that the Sumatran rhinoceros had become extinct in the Southeast Asian country, following the death of the last female from cancer.

The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island said the rhino, named Iman, died of natural causes due to shock in her system.

"Iman's death came rather sooner than we had expected, but we knew that she was starting to suffer significant pain," said director Augustine Tuuga.

Read more: Illegal wildlife trade thrives on Facebook, internet forums

Iman had uterine tumors since her capture and transfer to a wildlife reserve in March 2014.

The Sumatran rhino was declared extinct in the wild in Malaysia in 2015.

Malaysia's last male Sumatran rhino in captive died in May this year and Iman's death now leaves just a small number of surviving rhinos in neighboring Indonesia.

Watch video 01:10

Horns of South African rhinos injected with poison to deter poachers

Only a few dozen left

Conservationists estimate that only about 30 to 80 Sumatran rhinos survive, mostly on Sumatra and Borneo (the Indonesian side).

The species once roamed across Asia as far as India, but its numbers have shrunk drastically due to deforestation and poaching.

Their isolation means they rarely breed and may become 100% extinct in a matter of decades, according to conservation group International Rhino Foundation.

Read more: Scientists fertilize eggs from last northern white rhinos

Since 2011, Malaysia has tried to breed the species in captivity through in-vitro fertilization, but without success.

Sabah Environment Minister Christina Liew said wildlife officials obtained her egg cells for a possible reproduction collaboration with Indonesia.

The Sumatra rhino is the smallest of the rhinoceros species and the only rhino with two horns.

  • Cute otter grabs its cheeks like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    Who, me?

    This emotive Alaskan otter not only won photographer Harry Walker the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award and the Olympus Creatures Under the Water Award, it also graced the cover of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Award's annual book. The competition uses humor to highlight wildlife conservation in a positive way.

  • Rhino pee sprays an unsuspecting egret

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    In the line of fire

    It's a dangerous world out there. This photo by Tilakraj Nagaraj shows an unfortunate egret on the wrong end of a rhino. While you might feel sympathy for the egret, rhino species in Africa and Asia face threats like poachers and habitat loss, but conservation efforts have helped some like the southern white rhino come back from the brink.

  • Baby chimp leans back against his mother with hands behind his head.

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    Just chillin'

    In Gombe Stream National Park, a little ten month old chimp named Gombe enjoys a relaxing moment leaning against his mother. While Gombe looks pretty carefree, chimpanzees face the dangers of habitat destruction, the illegal bush meat trade and being sold as exotic pets.

  • A king penguin and antarctic fur seal argue as they bump chests

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    What's your problem, buddy?

    Chest-bumping bros or interspecies foes? With 4,000 entries from photographers in 68 different countries, competition was fierce for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. This contentious exchange earned Thomas Mangelsen recognition as one of eleven Highly Commended Winners.

  • A snow monkey baths in thermal water

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    Self reflection

    A bathing snow monkey gives a pensive look in this photograph by Txema Garcia Laseca titled "To be or not to be?" Perhaps he was just pondering how he didn't want to leave his warm thermal bath for the freezing temperatures outside.

  • Two colorful birds perched on a branch, one yells at the other

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    No need to shout, dear

    This photo — titled "Family Disagreement" — won Vlado Pirsa the Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award for his portrait of these colorful Croatian birds. We can all probably all relate to this pair of bee-eaters. The question is, which one are you?

  • One red fox turns the other over, only to get a tail-end view

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    Seeing the upside

    These two vixens were "having a scrap" when photographer Alastair Marsh captured this scene. Red foxes are the largest type of fox and they are highly adaptable creatures, part of the reason humans perceive them to be so cunning.

  • Playing lion cub reaching for the back end of an adult lion

    Naturally funny: Wildlife photographs offer light-hearted approach to conservation

    Literally grabbing life by the ...

    Sarah Skinner's "Grab life by the ...!" took the top prize for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. “I am happy to report that this lioness continues to thrive in the pride," reported Skinner. "I can only hope and encourage everyone, as a collective to each do our part in the conservation of all wildlife species, so that future generations can enjoy them."

    Author: Sam Baker


mm/sms (AP, Reuters)

