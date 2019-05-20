Sugary drink consumption increases cancer risk, research suggests

Though there is no causal link, consuming sugar-based drinks like soda and fruit juice could lead to a higher chance of developing cancer, a new study suggests. Experts suggest a tax hike would help.
Consuming sugary drinks is linked to a higher risk of developing cancer, according to a study published on Thursday in the British Medical Journal.
Researchers in France monitored participants' daily consumption of sugar and artificially sweetened beverages, as well as 100% fruit juices.
After a nine-year period, it was noted that a 100-milliliter (3.4-fluid ounce) daily increase of sugar-based drinks led to an 18% increase in the risk of contracting cancer. The team surveyed more than 100,000 adults, with an average of age of 42, 79% of whom were women.
Read more: Sugar tax leaves a bitter taste
The study's observational design means it can show patterns in the data it collects but cannot prove a definitive link between cause and effect, which means scientists could not say that consuming sugary drinks causes cancer.
The study's authors, however, suggested that taxing sugary products could have an effect on lowering cancer rates.
Exhaustive study garners reliable results
"This large, well-designed study adds to the existing evidence that consumption of sugary drinks may be associated with increased risk of some cancers," Graham Wheeler, from Cancer Research UK said.
Both sugar-sweetened drinks and fruit juices saw a similar higher risk association while sugar-free drinks did not
Sugar-based drinks are being drunk more than ever across the globe and their consumption is linked to obesity, which itself increases the chances of getting cancer.
The World Health Organization advocates that people should limit their daily intake of sugar to less than 10% of their total energy intake.
jsi/sms (Reuters, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The World Health Organization has warned of more than 1 million new cases of sexually transmitted diseases every day around the world. In a new report, the UN agency spoke of a "wake-up" call in the age of dating apps. (07.06.2019)
South Africa has joined the international trend of taxing sugary drinks to reduce high rates of diabetes, hypertension and obesity. But the long-anticipated measure recommended by the WHO was fraught with controversy. (10.04.2018)
Diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent in India and Bangladesh, highlighting a need for better health care as fast food and sweet drinks gain popularity. The illness is already among the top 10 causes of death here. (17.05.2019)
It’s not just sugary drinks that are bad for your teeth – acidic drinks can also harm your teeth. (01.05.2017)
It's a nasty disease, and it can lead to many others. But type 2 diabetes is totally preventable. Just follow a few simple tips and avoid it entirely - without even breaking a sweat. (24.05.2018)
A global study of 66 million young people shows a dramatic reduction in cancer-causing infections after vaccination against HPV. Experts say it’s a perfect example of the effectiveness of vaccination and herd immunity. (28.06.2019)