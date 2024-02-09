Sugar’s Hidden Dangers

Tooth decay, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, joint pain…A scientific review of studies says a whopping 45 negative health outcomes can come from eating too much sugar! But how much is too much?

And how can we wean ourselves off the sweet stuff?

The World Health Organization recommends eating a maximum of 25 grammes of sugar a day - the same as eight sugar cubes. That's not so much when you consider how much sugar is concealed in processed foods. So what should you watch out for?

Image: picture-alliance/imagebroker/C. Ohde

How tough are teeth?

Our teeth can take a lot of hard knocks. They can grow old with us, if you look after them. But sugar attracts bacteria that turn it into acid -- and that can attack and kill our teeth over time.

Image: Benjamin Nolte/dpa/picture alliance

Why get your teeth professionally cleaned?

Regular brushing isn't always enough. Professional dental cleaning removes plaque. That can help avoid tooth decay and gum disease. Periodontitis can cause tooth loss, but also even graver consequences.

Image: Clourbox/G. Oliver

Why cut your sugar intake?

Eating less sugar can help you lose weight, improve cholesterol levels and lower the risk of fatty liver disease and diabetes. A study involving 65 village residents came up with promising results.

Image: Erich Geduldig/imagebroker/IMAGO

Sweeteners - Harmful and possibly carcinogenic?

The World Health Organization, WHO, has classed the artificial sweetener aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic to humans'. One study found that it could enable bacteria to penetrate the intestinal wall and lead to serious infection. But how big is this risk really?

Image: Csaba Deli/Zoonar/picture alliance

Does chocolate make you happy?

Chocolate boosts the production of serotonin. But to get a real high, you'd have to eat 300 bars of it. Chocolate can improve your mood nonetheless. And some types can even be healthy in moderation!

